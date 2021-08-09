LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Alembic Global Advisors

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Alembic Global Advisors in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $120.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Alembic Global Advisors’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LYB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.94.

LYB stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.30. 15,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,569. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $64.21 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The company has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.34.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The company’s revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $667,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

