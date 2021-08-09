MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Sells $773,500.00 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director John L. Ocampo sold 12,500 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $773,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.93. The stock had a trading volume of 232,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,113. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.22. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $18,671,000. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.7% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 15,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $3,781,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,566,000 after acquiring an additional 9,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MTSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

