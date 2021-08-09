Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,240 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Macy’s worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 165.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 66.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.86. 329,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,857,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.07. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.09.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,344,138.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,438.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,464,408.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,735 shares of company stock worth $2,841,310. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on M. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

