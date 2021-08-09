Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,212 shares during the period. Magna International comprises about 2.5% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Magna International worth $41,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 38.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Magna International by 71.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Magna International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Magna International by 45.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Magna International in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 57.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Magna International alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Magna International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magna International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Magna International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Magna International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Magna International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.24.

Shares of MGA traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.04. 106,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,599. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.94. The company has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Magna International Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.08 and a 12 month high of $104.28.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.71) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magna International Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.