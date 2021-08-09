MahaDAO (MAHA) Price Up 11.9% This Week

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 9th. In the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $9.03 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MahaDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.15 or 0.00009018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MahaDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00044598 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.55 or 0.00137988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.36 or 0.00150616 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,123.11 or 1.00155589 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002695 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $353.84 or 0.00768366 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MahaDAO Coin Profile

MahaDAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 2,175,500 coins. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MahaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MahaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.