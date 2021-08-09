Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN) Stock Price Up 14.5%

Maison Luxe Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN)’s stock price rose 14.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 26,118 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 47,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

About Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN)

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

