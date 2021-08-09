Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $21.01 Million

Manchester City Fan Token (CURRENCY:CITY) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Over the last seven days, Manchester City Fan Token has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $22.99 or 0.00050262 BTC on exchanges. Manchester City Fan Token has a market cap of $61.58 million and approximately $21.01 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00044509 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.03 or 0.00135592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.52 or 0.00145400 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,863.59 or 1.00251087 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002643 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $353.73 or 0.00773196 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Manchester City Fan Token

Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,678,004 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manchester City Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manchester City Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Manchester City Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

