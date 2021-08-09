MANTRA DAO (OM) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $15.27 Million

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000386 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a total market capitalization of $58.16 million and $15.27 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded 31.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MANTRA DAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00052345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00014617 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.54 or 0.00817889 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.95 or 0.00104700 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00039474 BTC.

About MANTRA DAO

MANTRA DAO is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 328,698,524 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao . The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANTRA DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MANTRA DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MANTRA DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MANTRA DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.