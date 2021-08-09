Maquia Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:MAQCU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQCU)’s stock price fell 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.11 and last traded at $10.11. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 49,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.11.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Maquia Capital Acquisition stock. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQCU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

