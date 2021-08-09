Mark D. Klein Acquires 6,500 Shares of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Stock

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) CEO Mark D. Klein bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $98,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SuRo Capital stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,142,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,223. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.23. The firm has a market cap of $365.01 million, a PE ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.00. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $16.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This is a boost from SuRo Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 59.68%. SuRo Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,234.57%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in SuRo Capital in the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in SuRo Capital by 8.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SuRo Capital by 32.0% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SuRo Capital by 139.1% during the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 358,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after buying an additional 208,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its holdings in SuRo Capital by 11.0% during the first quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 568,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after buying an additional 56,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on SuRo Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of SuRo Capital in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SuRo Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

