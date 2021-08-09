Mark D. Klein Acquires 6,500 Shares of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Stock

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) CEO Mark D. Klein bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $98,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
SuRo Capital stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,142,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,223. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.23. The firm has a market cap of $365.01 million, a PE ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.00. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $16.25.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This is a boost from SuRo Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 59.68%. SuRo Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,234.57%.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on SuRo Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of SuRo Capital in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SuRo Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.
About SuRo Capital
Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.
