Marlin Price Up 23.3% This Week (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. In the last week, Marlin has traded 23.3% higher against the dollar. Marlin has a market capitalization of $56.09 million and $9.42 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Marlin coin can currently be bought for $0.0761 or 0.00000167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00045129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.82 or 0.00144343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.54 or 0.00148118 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,603.35 or 1.00014966 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002674 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $353.80 or 0.00775933 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

