Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 0.9% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in PayPal were worth $26,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 5.1% in the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter worth approximately $2,870,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in PayPal by 6.5% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 32,438 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,877,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in PayPal by 10.3% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 11,252 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 37.7% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 14,155 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,437,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $278.62. The company had a trading volume of 41,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,911,540. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.63 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $327.39 billion, a PE ratio of 67.96, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $284.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total value of $2,455,500.00. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,242 shares of company stock worth $14,101,189 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

