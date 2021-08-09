Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $26.14 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises about 0.9% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $26,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in The Home Depot by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 15,598 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,012,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $322,767,000 after acquiring an additional 17,975 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 19,170 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,170 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.89.

HD traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $329.97. 12,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,100,466. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $318.52. The company has a market capitalization of $350.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

