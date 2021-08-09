Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 462 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in BlackRock by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 157,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,020,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 36.6% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.8% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 848 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $1,820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $896.05. The company had a trading volume of 374 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,404. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $531.39 and a 1-year high of $920.31. The company has a market capitalization of $136.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $877.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $943.17.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

