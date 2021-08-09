Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 7,543 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 540,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,543 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in AT&T were worth $15,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in AT&T by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 19,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in AT&T by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.97. The stock had a trading volume of 49,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,757,629. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.64. The firm has a market cap of $199.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.19, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

T has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.12.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

