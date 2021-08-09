Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.000-$8.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.64 billion-$2.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.58 billion.

Shares of NYSE DOOR traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.17. The stock had a trading volume of 130,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,117. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.74. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $132.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.81.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.83.

In other Masonite International news, Director John H. Chuang purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,246,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

