Massnet (MASS) Price Up 6% Over Last Week

Massnet (CURRENCY:MASS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Massnet coin can now be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00001938 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Massnet has a total market cap of $88.03 million and $6.09 million worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Massnet has traded up 6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Massnet alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00052446 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00084009 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00014671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $376.68 or 0.00812845 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00105552 BTC.

Massnet Coin Profile

Massnet is a Proof-of-Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 98,026,147 coins. Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken . Massnet’s official website is massnet.org . The official message board for Massnet is medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The MASS consensus engine aims to become the basic infrastructure to all blockchain consensus layers. Based on a Proof-of-Capacity consensus protocol, the MASS consensus engine creates a consensus layer that is permissionless, fair, energy efficiency, secure, and universal, ensuring the fundamental security of the public chain. The MASS consensus engine is universal and is capable of providing consensus services across any number of public chains. Nodes use storage capacity to run the consensus protocol and do not require permission. The MASS consensus engine is fair and energy efficient; only a very small amount of computing resources are required, meaning everyone has the chance to participate. MASS Net is the a public chain to make use of the MASS consensus engine. MASS is the store of value in circulation in MASS Net, and is also the value anchor for the MASS consensus engine. The MASS community is a non-profit online organisation that works for the popularisation of blockchain technology. It was launched in 2017. “

Buying and Selling Massnet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Massnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Massnet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Massnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Massnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Massnet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.