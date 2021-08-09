Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) Stock Price Up 20%

Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND)’s share price rose 20% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 11,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The firm has a market cap of $8.28 million, a PE ratio of -23.99 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Mastermind Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MMND)

Mastermind, Inc is an involvement marketing service agency, which designs, creates and develops branding and marketing campaigns. Its programs include creating & managing digital content, designing websites, social media & sharing campaigns, mobile merchandising & communications and branding. The company was founded in December 1997 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Mastermind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastermind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.