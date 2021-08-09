Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Maverix Metals Inc (CVE:MMX)’s stock price shot up 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.82 and last traded at C$5.76. 110,721 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 466% from the average session volume of 19,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMX. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Pi Financial lifted their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a report on Friday, July 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$621.78 million and a P/E ratio of 230.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45.

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel O’flaherty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.08, for a total value of C$70,799.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$761,901.95.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

