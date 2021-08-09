McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Raised by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,761 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 746.4% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

NYSE:MCD traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $234.96. 34,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,839,215. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $235.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.54 and a 1-year high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

