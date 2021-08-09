Mchain (MAR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $58.00

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded up 28.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Mchain has a market capitalization of $57,445.48 and $58.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mchain has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006180 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006895 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000103 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000095 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 42.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mchain Coin Profile

Mchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 68,155,300 coins. The official website for Mchain is mchain.network. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Mchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

