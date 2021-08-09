Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Lowered to “Hold” at Truist Financial

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $34.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.60 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.59 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.60 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medallia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

NYSE MDLA traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.67. 36,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,901,858. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 1.54. Medallia has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.81.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. Medallia’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Medallia will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 30,830 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $792,947.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 981,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,242,070.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 6,680 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $210,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,415.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 360,895 shares of company stock worth $11,421,334. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Medallia in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medallia by 5,268.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Medallia by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

