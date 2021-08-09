MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.81% of MEDNAX worth $17,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in MEDNAX by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MEDNAX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in MEDNAX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in MEDNAX by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,086,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MEDNAX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,139,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist increased their target price on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on MEDNAX in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. increased their target price on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $33.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.17. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $34.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.53.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.12 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 41.46%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

