MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Truist

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Truist from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.85% from the company’s previous close.

MD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. increased their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

NYSE:MD traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $33.08. 10,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,393. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.28. MEDNAX has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $34.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.17.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.12 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MEDNAX will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MEDNAX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of MEDNAX by 538.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the first quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MEDNAX in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MEDNAX in the second quarter worth $36,000.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

