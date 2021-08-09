Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle Sells 556 Shares

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $100,102.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

August J. Troendle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Medpace alerts:

On Monday, July 19th, August J. Troendle sold 1,442 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $261,160.62.

On Wednesday, July 7th, August J. Troendle sold 4,574 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $824,829.42.

On Tuesday, June 29th, August J. Troendle sold 4,926 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $892,147.86.

NASDAQ MEDP traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $175.33. 110,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,288. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.75. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.48 and a 1 year high of $196.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 1.34.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

MEDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist raised their price target on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 88.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.