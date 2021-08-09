Membrana Market Capitalization Achieves $381,088.45 (MBN)

Membrana (CURRENCY:MBN) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. During the last week, Membrana has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One Membrana coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Membrana has a total market cap of $381,088.45 and approximately $181.00 worth of Membrana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00053214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014902 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $380.91 or 0.00830168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00106359 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00040170 BTC.

Membrana Coin Profile

Membrana is a coin. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2018. Membrana's total supply is 588,316,308 coins and its circulating supply is 377,739,561 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mobilian’s vision is to respond to the concerns of the automobile market, particularly concerning autonomous vehicles. Resource and investment in autonomous cars is not an issue for the booming industry, there are already countless reputable automobile brands that are investing massively in this phenomenon. However, there still exist huge gaps in security and technology of autonomous transportation. “

