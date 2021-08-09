Memetic / PepeCoin Price Hits $0.0786 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. In the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 30.3% against the US dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $2.35 million and approximately $4,192.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0786 or 0.00000171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

