Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NASDAQ:SNUG) Shares Up 0.1%

Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NASDAQ:SNUG)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.16 and last traded at $28.15. 6,762 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 8,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.12.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.161 per share. This is an increase from Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

