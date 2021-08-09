MESEFA (SEFA) Price Tops $0.0960

MESEFA (CURRENCY:SEFA) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 9th. One MESEFA coin can now be bought for $0.0960 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MESEFA has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. MESEFA has a market cap of $41,358.62 and $1,802.00 worth of MESEFA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00045605 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.03 or 0.00139734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.94 or 0.00146088 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,906.17 or 1.00186428 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.00 or 0.00779130 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MESEFA Profile

MESEFA’s total supply is 963,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,655 coins. MESEFA’s official website is mesefa.com . MESEFA’s official Twitter account is @Mesefa_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MESEFA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MESEFA directly using U.S. dollars.

