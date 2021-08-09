Metal (MTL) Market Cap Tops $153.25 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Metal coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.34 or 0.00005095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metal has traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. Metal has a total market capitalization of $153.25 million and approximately $60.33 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00052352 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00083191 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00014831 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.94 or 0.00811084 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.80 or 0.00104238 BTC.

About Metal

MTL is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 coins. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Metal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

