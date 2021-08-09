Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Berkshire Bank’s 6th Largest Position

Berkshire Bank cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,107 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.9% of Berkshire Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Microsoft by 0.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 178,824,616 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,161,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,459 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,271,347,000 after buying an additional 2,433,232 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,890,858,000 after buying an additional 1,652,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,697,996,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,655,159 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,950,528,000 after buying an additional 868,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.26.

MSFT stock opened at $289.46 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $290.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $271.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

