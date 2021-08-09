Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Decreased by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,494 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 6.2% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $30,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,254,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $1,630,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 839.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 41,526 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,549,669 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,679,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.26.

MSFT stock opened at $289.46 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $290.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $271.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

