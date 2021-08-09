MidasProtocol (MAS) Hits Market Capitalization of $336,178.89

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. During the last week, MidasProtocol has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. MidasProtocol has a market capitalization of $336,178.89 and approximately $103,196.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MidasProtocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00052603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002469 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00014661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $375.33 or 0.00819759 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $47.95 or 0.00104723 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00039575 BTC.

About MidasProtocol

MidasProtocol is a coin. MidasProtocol’s total supply is 270,540,521 coins and its circulating supply is 195,540,521 coins. MidasProtocol’s official website is midasprotocol.io . MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Foundation is a Decentralised Autonomous Organization that runs on a web-based platform. It aims to kickstart potential frontier technology projects, provide reliable information and validate projects according to Global Transparency Alliance Framework. Midas Foundation is dedicated to bringing the most of the benefits and rewards to Midas Pioneers & Midasians as well as to grow and protect their investments in Midas Ecosystem. Midas Protocol is a multi-crypto-currencies wallet that users can use to store multi-cryptocurrencies and tokens; and conduct complex trading activities directly from wallet with multiple DEXs and CEXs, using multiple advanced order-types including automated execution settings; spend crypto-currencies on any consumer-brand outlets and any e-commerce platform that integrate with Midas wallet. “

MidasProtocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MidasProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MidasProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MidasProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

