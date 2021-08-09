Millennium Management LLC Acquires 111,451 Shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 467.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 111,451 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.51% of Echo Global Logistics worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 66.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 20,987 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ECHO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,776,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ECHO stock opened at $31.23 on Monday. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $37.65. The company has a market capitalization of $831.62 million, a PE ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.69.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Echo Global Logistics Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

