Millennium Management LLC Acquires 116,324 Shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) by 154.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,324 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.92% of ClearPoint Neuro worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in ClearPoint Neuro by 134.6% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the first quarter worth $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 6.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 54.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. 14.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLPT stock opened at $22.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $461.93 million, a PE ratio of -52.97 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 22.55 and a quick ratio of 21.50. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $31.29.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 52.86% and a negative return on equity of 60.73%. The company had revenue of $4.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ClearPoint Neuro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, CEO Joseph Michael Burnett sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $464,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,407,886.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ClearPoint Neuro Profile

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for instruments or devices designed to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

