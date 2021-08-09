Millennium Management LLC Acquires 1,335,603 Shares of Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) by 293.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,790,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,335,603 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.79% of Remark worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Remark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Remark by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 166,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 38,135 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Remark by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 30,655 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Remark during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Remark during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Remark from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Remark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ MARK opened at $1.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.62. Remark Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $4.72. The company has a market cap of $125.90 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.98.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Remark Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It owns and operates an e-commerce digital media property focuses on a luxury beach lifestyle. The company sells its AI-based products and services under the Remark AI brand in the United States; and under the KanKan brand in China.

