Millennium Management LLC Acquires New Position in JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 434,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,411,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of JOANN as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in JOANN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JOANN in the first quarter worth $186,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOANN in the first quarter valued at $259,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in JOANN in the 1st quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in JOANN during the 1st quarter valued at about $504,000.

Get JOANN alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JOAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JOANN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on JOANN from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on JOANN from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JOANN currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Shares of JOAN stock opened at $15.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.33. JOANN Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $644.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $574.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that JOANN Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.75%.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.