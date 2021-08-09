Millennium Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 78,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,168,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Freedom at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRHC. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freedom by 29.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Freedom by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Freedom by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Freedom by 55.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Freedom by 135.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Freedom news, Director Boris Cherdabayev sold 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total transaction of $804,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRHC opened at $64.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 1.20. Freedom Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.86 and a twelve month high of $68.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.76.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Freedom had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 40.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Freedom Holding Corp. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Freedom Company Profile

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

