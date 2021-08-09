Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 49,779 EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,245,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of EnPro Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 9,510.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Botts purchased 2,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.49 per share, with a total value of $199,788.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,994.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,647 shares of company stock worth $245,287. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NPO opened at $86.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.43 and a beta of 1.62. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.35 and a 52 week high of $99.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.84.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.54%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.