Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 83,579 Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 83,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Ameresco as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 43.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in Ameresco by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AMRC. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameresco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.20.

In related news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,152. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Anderson sold 4,500 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,877 shares of company stock worth $2,730,372 in the last three months. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMRC opened at $64.59 on Monday. Ameresco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $70.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.48.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

