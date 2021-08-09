Millennium Management LLC Buys New Shares in Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 419,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 2.92% of Motion Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOTN. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Motion Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $985,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Motion Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,955,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Motion Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,925,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Motion Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,957,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Motion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,835,000. 70.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Motion Acquisition alerts:

MOTN stock opened at $9.89 on Monday. Motion Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94.

Motion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The company intends to focus on the vehicle industry, which includes companies that provide transportation software and cloud solutions for fleet management, freight and logistics, and mobile asset management applications.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Motion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.