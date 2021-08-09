Millennium Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,110,260 Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,110,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,199,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.17% of Globalstar as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Globalstar during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Globalstar in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Globalstar in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globalstar during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GSAT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globalstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Globalstar in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Globalstar stock opened at $1.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.60 and a beta of -0.06. Globalstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 79.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

