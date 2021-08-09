Millennium Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,630 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.28% of Dine Brands Global worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $44,082.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,041 shares in the company, valued at $985,825.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $77.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 2.11. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.00 and a 1-year high of $100.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.06.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.61 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The company’s revenue was up 112.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

