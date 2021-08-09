Millennium Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 72.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82,995 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Tetra Tech worth $4,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 22,511 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Tetra Tech by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 8.6% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on TTEK. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $664,261.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,742.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 8,524 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $1,014,782.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,277,870 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEK opened at $136.08 on Monday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $85.91 and a one year high of $144.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.