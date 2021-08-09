Millennium Management LLC Cuts Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 79.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 66,019 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Allegiant Travel worth $4,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $499,907,000 after buying an additional 100,997 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 19.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 808,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,496,000 after acquiring an additional 133,579 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,856,000 after purchasing an additional 20,227 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,803,000 after purchasing an additional 117,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,492,000 after purchasing an additional 78,760 shares in the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALGT. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America raised Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.92.

ALGT opened at $191.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.53. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $112.71 and a 12-month high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

