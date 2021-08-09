Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 905,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 383,618 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.24% of BGC Partners worth $4,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BGC Partners by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,114,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,473,000 after buying an additional 2,113,950 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in BGC Partners by 9.7% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,425,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,353,000 after acquiring an additional 925,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 44.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,385,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,693 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 11.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,401,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,090,000 after acquiring an additional 551,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of BGC Partners by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,501,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,990 shares during the last quarter. 53.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of BGCP stock opened at $5.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. BGC Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.72.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. BGC Partners had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 36.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 6.90%.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities, and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back-office services.

