Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 412,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,666 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Dune Acquisition were worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dune Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,302,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $631,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Dune Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $367,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dune Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Dune Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000.

DUNEU opened at $10.10 on Monday. Dune Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $12.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

