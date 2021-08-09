Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 75.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349,173 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.15% of Owens & Minor worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth about $33,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. upped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

In other news, EVP Mark P. Zacur sold 11,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $363,988.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,775.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $2,447,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,794,993.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 87,538 shares of company stock valued at $3,708,685 in the last 90 days. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OMI opened at $39.00 on Monday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $49.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.24.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

