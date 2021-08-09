Millennium Management LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 1,627.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,992 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $4,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter worth about $197,000. South Shore Capital Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter valued at about $223,000.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:EZU opened at $50.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.93. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.