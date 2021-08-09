Millennium Management LLC Grows Stake in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) by 159.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,845 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.91% of Mesa Air Group worth $4,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 74.9% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MESA stock opened at $9.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.21. The company has a market capitalization of $321.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.09. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.46 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MESA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

